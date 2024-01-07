ECP reacts to Omar Hamid’s resignation reports

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has responded to reports regarding the resignation of ECP secretary Omar Hamid Khan, ARY News reported.

In response to rumours surrounding the resignation of the ECP secretary, the ECP spokesman clarified that the Secretary of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Omar Hamid Khan, currently on medical leave due to health issues, will come back to his duties once he gets better.

The spokesperson said the Election Commission’s work is being efficiently handled by the two Special Secretaries during the Secretary’s absence.

Secretary Omar Hamid Khan is an intelligent and hardworking officer who has fulfilled his responsibilities admirably, the spokesman added.

He mentioned that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is operating seamlessly, ensuring continuous functioning even on holidays, with its offices diligently engaged in their tasks.

The response came after sources claimed that Omar Hamid has resigned as Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) secretary citing health issues.

Sources said Omar Hamid was hospitalized for new days in the recent past and he is currently being treated at his home.

The sources revealed that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan has not yet accepted Khan’s resignation as the electoral body’s secretary.

Omar Hamid has over 30 years of experience in socio-economic analysis both on international and domestic issues. He is specialized in the political economies of developing countries.

Omar Hamid is well-versed in the dynamics of building a successful interactive relationship between the government and the development partners.