ECP receives 16 complaints during Balochistan LG polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday received 16 complaints regarding polling during Balochistan LG polls, ARY News reported.

Chief Election Commissioner Sultan Sikandar Raja, the ECP secretary and the special secretaries are monitoring the polling process. Of 16 received complaints, 13 have been resolved, while directions have been given for the solution of the remaining three others, the ECP said.

The ECP has directed the DROs, ROs and security officers to remain vigilant and work on the results should immediately start after the end of polling time.

Furthermore, the country’s supreme electoral body has been directed to provide copies of the results to the polling agents.

Overall 3,552,398 registered voters are taking part in the polls while 5,226 polling stations including 576 for men and 562 for women are established for the Balochistan LG polls.

1974 polling statements are declared sensitive and 2034 are highly sensitive. The voting process is being monitored by the special secretary from the EC Balochistan office.

ECP rejects plea

Earlier in the day, the ECP rejected a plea from the Balochistan government to postpone local government elections in the province.

During the hearing, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja said that the ECP could not withdraw its decision to hold local government elections and if the provincial authorities will make an excuse then the matter would be taken up with the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

