ECP recommends Punjab, KP elections in April

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has recommended holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the first week of April, ARY News reported, citing sources.

As per the constitution, the ECP is bound to hold elections within 90 days of the dissolution of the assembly. The final decision for holding polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be taken by the governors, the sources said.

The ECP is likely to release the schedule for the polling in the next two weeks after consultation with Punjab and KP governors. It has been learned that the polls will be held as per the 2017 delimitation.

The ECP is mulling over holding polls on Sunday to increase voters’ turnout, the sources privy to the development said.

On the other hand, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is likely to release the schedule for by-polls on 35 National Assembly (NA) vacated seats by PTI lawmakers next week, said sources.

According to sources, the ECP has decided to hold by-polls on 35 NA seats and schedule for by-elections will be released next week.

The decision was taken in an ECP meeting held in Islamabad, say sources.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) recently denotified 35 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after the NA speaker accepted their resignations.

