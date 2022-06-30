ECP refuses to delay NA-245 by-poll from July 27

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has refused to delay a by-election in NA-245 from July 27 in its reply before the Sindh High Court (SHC) in a petition filed by Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), ARY NEWS reported.

PSP Vice-Chairman Arshad Vohra filed a plea before the high court to hold a by-election in NA-245 on a weekday and asked the ECP to postpone the poll for July 31 than July 27.

The ECP in its reply before the court today said that it could not hold the poll on July 31 as it would be the first day of Muharram. “The main route of the Muharram procession lies in the constituency while enough support of local administration will also not be available to the ECP,” it said.

The court admitted the response from the ECP and gave a deadline of July 06 to PSP to submit its reply.

Election schedule for NA-245

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan has released schedule for the by-election in Karachi’s NA-245 constituency.

According to the schedule, the polling for the vacant seat of the NA-245 constituency of Karachi will be held on July 27.

The candidates can submit their nomination papers from June 22 to 24, the election body said in a statement. The initial candidates’ list will be issued by the ECP on June 25 while the scrutiny of the papers will take place until June 27. The Returning Officers’ decision will be challengable until June 30.

Syed Nadeem Haider has been appointed as the returning officer for the by-election.

The national assembly seat was vacated after the sudden death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

