ECP refuses to recognise Barrister Gohar as PTI chairman

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has denied to recongise Barrister Gohar as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman.

The country’s supreme election body issued a response to an application filed by Pakistan Tehereek-e-Insaf’s Barrister Gohar Khan that he could not be recognised as the party’s chairman at present.

In the letter, the ECP wrote that Barrister Gohar has “no legal status as party chairman” since PTI’s intra-party elections are subjudice before Lahore High Court.

The ECP also said a decision cannot be rendered owing to the stay order placed on the intra-party polls and joined that senators joining PTI are also contingent upon that very case.

Gohar confirmed that he had received the ECP’s response and has decided to file a case with regard to this matter in the court. “The Election Commission of Pakistan has not accepted our intra-party election nor handed over a certificate,” he added.

When our Senate elections were held, people not affiliated with any party joined PTI,” he said while talking about the scenario after the Senate elections.

On January 13, 2024, a three-member SC bench upheld the ECP’s December 22, 2023, order declaring the PTI’s intra-party polls null and void.

Later, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates had to contest the February 8, 2024, general elections as independents.