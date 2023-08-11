ECP registers three new political parties

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has registered three new political parties ahead of the general elections, ARY News reported on Friday.

The ECP spokesperson said that the commission registered three new political parties including Hisar Muslim Party, Apni Party Pakistan and Haq Do Tehreek Balochistan.

The spokesperson added that the number of registered political parties has risen to 171.

New delimitations ‘inevitable’

Yesterday, the legal team of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has declared new delimitations inevitable after the 2023 census for the upcoming general elections.

The chief election commissioner (CEC) chaired a key session to discuss the new census data and delimitations ahead of the general elections. The session was attended by four ECP members, secretary and the legal team.

Sources told ARY News that the legal team briefed the ECP high-ups on the requirement of the new delimitations after the 2023 census. The legal team also gave a briefing on Article 51 and Election Act’s Clause 17.

The team recommended to complete new delimitations and declared it ‘inevitable’ for the general elections.

Sources added that the commission will make a decision soon on whether to initiate new delimitations or not.