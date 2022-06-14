ECP rejects allegations levelled against CEC

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has strongly rejected the allegations levelled against the Chief Election Commissioner by some personalities, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In a statement, the ECP spokesperson pointed out that allegations levelled against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Raja Sultan by some personalities are contrary to reality.

The spokesperson said that the electoral watchdog denies the allegations leveled against the Chief Election Commissioner. “Arrangements have been finalised for transparent elections in 20 constituencies of Punjab,” the official added.

The statement further added that in the past, the Election Commission had taken non-discriminatory action against influential people and would continue to do so in upcoming elections.

“Impression is being given that constituencies have been changed. However, by-elections on 20 general seats of Punjab Assembly are being held on current constituencies,” the spokesperson added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that polling for by-election on 20 general seats of Punjab Assembly will be held on July 17.

The ECP has announced schedule for election on 20 provincial seats vacated after defecting MPAs of the PTI were de-seated.

The ECP had de-seated 25 dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs who voted for PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz Sharif in Punjab chief minister’s election.

