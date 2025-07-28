ECP rejects Barrister Gohar’s claim on status of 3 disqualified PTI lawmakers

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday firmly rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan’s claim regarding the status of three disqualified lawmakers, emphasizing that their convictions have not been set aside.

In an official statement, the ECP clarified that the disqualifications of Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, MNA Ahmed Chattha, and Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachar are still in full effect. “The convictions handed down by an anti-terrorism court remain in place,” the statement read.

The ECP also addressed the case of Abdul Latif Chitrali, noting that it is separate from those of other convicted legislators.

“While Chitrali did not approach the Islamabad High Court, several of his co-accused in the May 9 case did file appeals”, the ECP said. “The Islamabad High Court subsequently overturned the convictions of these co-accused and ordered their release”.

Although Chitrali was not a petitioner in the case, the ECP pointed out that the ruling may have implications for others involved in the same proceedings.

As a result, Chitrali has been issued a notice to appear before the ECP to assist in determining whether the Islamabad High Court’s decision applies to him as well, the statement added.