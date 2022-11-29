ECP rejects Imran Khan’s appeal in conduct violation case

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday rejected the plea of former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan in a conduct violation case, ARY News reported.

The Election Commission of Pakistan while announcing its reserved verdict stayed a fine of Rs30,000 slapped by the returning officer on Imran Khan for violating the code of conduct during by-polls in Peshawar.

The ECP in its verdict further said the former prime minister was supposed to challenge the decision of the returning officer within three days, but now the time has passed, therefore the plea stands rejected.

The electoral watchdog had served notice to PTI chief Imran Khan and provincial minister for violating the Election Laws ahead of NA-45 Kurram by-polls.

According to the ECP code of conduct, the public office-holders including president, prime minister, chairman/deputy chairman senate, speaker/deputy speaker of an assembly, federal ministers, ministers of state, governors, chief ministers, provincial ministers, and advisers to the prime minister and the chief minister, mayor/chairman/Nazim, their deputies, cannot participate in the by-polls campaigns.

