ECP rejects JUI-F ‘s plea against repolling in PB-45

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected the JUI-F candidate’s plea challenging the repolling in PB-45, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The ECP delivered its verdict regarding the Balochistan Assembly constituency PB-45 Quetta-VIII, turning down the JUI-F candidate’s request to annul the election results and the repolling process.

The commission further directed the plaintiff to file the matter with the election tribunal.

Ali Madad Jattak, the candidate from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), secured the Balochistan Assembly seat by defeating JUI-F’s Mir Usman Pirkani.

Previously, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) staged a strike in Quetta and various parts of Balochistan, protesting alleged rigging during the by-polls for the provincial assembly seat.

According to details, JUI-F workers blocked some roads and highways including Quetta-Karachi highway in Khuzdar near Koshak. The party workers also blocked the national highway near Police station Sona Khan in Quetta.

In district Nushki, a main highway adjoining Quetta-Taftan has also been blocked.

The strike was originally planned for Tuesday but has been postponed to Wednesday due to the suspension of mobile phone services in Quetta by the provincial government.

Earlier on Supreme Court’s order, the re-polling in 15 polling stations of Balochistan Assembly constituency PB-45 Quetta-VIII was held on January 5 in which candidate of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Ali Madad Jattak retained his Balochistan Assembly seat by defeating JUI-F candidate Mir Usman Pirkani.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman said that the people of Pakistan do not recognise the incumbent parliament as it is a product of ‘rigging’.