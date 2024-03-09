ECP rejects Mehmood Achakzai’s request to delay presidential election

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday rejected Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) backed presidential candidate Mehmood Khan Achakzai’s request to delay presidential elections, ARY News reported.

In a 10-page written verdict, the commission said that Achakzai did not raise any objection during the scrutiny of nomination papers and the electoral college is also complete for the presidential election.

Mehmood Khan Achakzai — the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) backed presidential candidate — yesterday asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone the election as the electoral college is “incomplete”.

In a letter to the chief election commissioner, Achakzai said that stated that electoral college for a presidential election was “still incomplete”.

“As yet no one was elected on those reserved seats and without nominations and proper election on these seats, if the presidential election is conducted as per the schedule that would be denial of their votes, which otherwise is against the fundamental rights, law and constitution,” stated the letter.

“Under the above circumstances, it is submitted that the proposed election to the office of the President of Pakistan is clearly impossible, therefore the same may kindly be postponed or delayed till completion of electoral college accordingly in the best interest of justice, fair play and equity.”

It is pertinent to mention here that polling is underway as Pakistan’s national and provincial assemblies as well as the Senate will elect the country’s 14th president today.

Former president Asif Zardari is being backed by the PML-N-led eight-party coalition as per an understanding reached after the February 8 elections, while nationalist leader Mahmood Achakzai is the candidate of the PTI-Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) alliance.

The president is elected by an electoral college comprising members of the Senate, National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies.

With majority in all assembles and Senate, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari is set to become President of Pakistan for second time.