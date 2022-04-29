ECP rejects PTI’s plea seeking Yousaf Raza Gillani’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday rejected PTI pleas seeking disqualification of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani over a video scandal of his son Ali Haider Gillani, ARY News reported.

The ECP announced its verdict reserved on Pakistan Tehreeke-e-Insaf (PTI) pleas on April 5.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, heard the disqualification case against Yousaf Raza Gillani over a video scandal of his son.

The ECP in its verdict ruled that the election body had found no evidence of corruption against the former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani in video scandal case.

The case

PTI leaders Farrukh Habib, Maleeka Bokhari, Aliya Hamza Malik and Kanwal Shauzab moved the electoral body against the two Gillani’s, last March.

Gillani, the joint opposition candidate of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), defeated the then Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Islamabad’s general seat in last year’s March 3 Senate election.

Yousaf Raza Gillani secured 169 votes while Shaikh got 164 votes and seven votes were rejected out of total 340 votes cast. PTI-led ruling coalition then had 180 seats compared to 160 seats of opposition in 342-seat NA.

A night before the Senate elections, a video of Gillani’s son, Ali, wherein he was seen allegedly buying votes in favour of his father, went viral.

