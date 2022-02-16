ECP releases delimitation of Karachi’s Korangi district

KARACHI: The election commission has released the list of preliminary delimitation of Karachi’s Korangi district for the local government polls, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Any objections over the demarcation of wards will be gathered at the Delimitation Authority from February 17 to March 04, sources said.

Korangi district of Karachi has been divided in four towns in initial delimitation, which have been named Landhi, Shah Faisal, Korangi and Model Colony Town, sources said.

Korangi district have four union committees and each UC have four wards, according to sources.

Shah Faisal Town’s union committee is the largest in Korangi with 76,000 population, while a union committee of Model Colony Town has been smallest in the district with 50,000 population.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) while announcing the completion of the first phase of delimitation in Karachi earlier said that the list will be shared on Wednesday evening.

According to initial details, the Sohrab Goth Town which has a total population of 428,000 is divided into eight union committees while Malir Town having a population of over 600,000 is divided into 11 UCs.

Eight union councils have been carved out of Chanesar Town which has a population of 530,000.

