ECP releases final results of presidential election

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued the final result of Saturday’s presidential election, declaring Asif Ali Zardari as the country’s 14th elected president.

According to ARY News, the final result of the election of Pakistan’s president was released by the Election Commission on Saturday۔

As a result, released by the Chief Election Commissioner, Asif Ali Zardari, a joint candidate of the government alliance was successful with 411 electoral votes, while Mahmood Khan Achkzai of the Sunny Alliance Council secured 181 votes۔

The Election Commission of Pakistan released the final result on Form 7 and as a result, the total number of votes cast in the presidential election was 1044, of which 9 votes were rejected and 1035 votes were declared correct۔

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has forwarded the final result of the presidential election to the federal government۔

Read more: Xi Jinping felicitates Asif Zardari on election as Pakistan’s president

The president-elect is set to take the oath of his office today for the second time.

Earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on his election as the 14th president of Pakistan.

In his message, Xi Jinping said China and Pakistan are good neighbors, good friends, good partners and good brothers.

He said the two countries have achieved fruitful results in the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and maintained a high level of development of bilateral relations.