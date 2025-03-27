ECP releases numbers of registered voters across country

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday released statistics about registered voters in the country, ARY News reported.

As per details shared by the ECP, the number of registered voters in Pakistan has exceeded 133.4 million.

The latest statistics, the country now has 133,417,505 registered voters. Among them, the number of male voters stands at 71,654,092, while the total female voter count has reached 61,763,413.

According to ECP, the number of registered voters in February 2018 was 128 million.

According to a statement issued by the electoral body, “The ECP’s commitment to transparency is evident in this disclosure, providing citizens with accurate electoral information.”

It added, “This disclosure aligns with the Election Commission’s continuous efforts to keep an updated and easily accessible record of the nation’s voting population.”