ECP releases schedule for Mayor, Deputy Mayor elections

The Regional Election Commission of Karachi, headed by Nazar Abbas, has unveiled the official schedule for the upcoming elections to choose the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the city.

According to the announced schedule, aspiring candidates will be required to submit their nomination papers on the June 9 and 10.

The nomination papers will be scrutinized by the relevant authorities on the June 11, ensuring that the candidates meet the necessary legal and eligibility criteria.

On June 12, the candidates will have the opportunity to file appeals against the decisions made by the Returning Officer.

The Appellate Authority will announce the final decisions on the June 13, meanwhile, On June 14, the Regional Election Commission will release the final list of candidates, indicating their party affiliations. However, voting for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Karachi will be held on June 15.