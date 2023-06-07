ECP releases statistics of registered voters across country

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as released the statistics of total registered voters across across the country, ARY News reported.

According to the ECP report, the total number of voters in the country till May 31 has now reached 125,963,598.

Total male voters of the country stand at 68,048,816 according to the ECP, while on the other hand, female voter numbers are 57,914,782.

The ratio between the male and female voters in Pakistan is 54.02 per cent and 45.98 per cent respectively.

In the province-wise breakup, Punjab houses the most voters with over 71,606,379 registered balloters. Sindh trails on second with 26,488,841 voters registered.

Similarly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa comes at third with total registered electorate comprising 21,582,556 while Balochistan remains to be the last in the provinces with total 5,260,247 voters.

Moreover, the Islamabad Capital Territory has total registered 1,025,575 voters.

Earlier, according to the ECP data, the total registered voters till March 2023 had crossed the mark of 125.6 million. The number of male voters is 67.8 million and the number of women voters is 57.7 million.

The ratio between the male and female voters in Pakistan is 54 per cent and 46 per cent respectively. The electoral watchdog also released the data in terms of age according to which at least 26 per cent of the voters are in the age group of 26 to 35 years.