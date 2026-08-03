ISLAMABAD, August 3, 2026: The Election Commission of Pakistan has directed all political parties to submit their audited financial statements for the fiscal year 2025-26 by August 29, ARY News reported.

According to the ECP, political parties are bound under the Elections Act 2017 to file Form D with audited accounts. The statements must include complete details of annual income, expenditures, sources of funding, assets and liabilities.

The commission said the form must be verified by the head of the party, with a certification that no funds were received from prohibited sources. An audit report from a Chartered Accountant and confirmation of accurate information will also be mandatory along with Form D.

Form D can be obtained free of cost from the ECP Secretariat and provincial offices, and is also available on the commission’s website.

The ECP clarified that overwriting in Form D will not be accepted. Parties must also attach a valid, renewed membership certificate of the auditor. Bank statements for all accounts from July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026 must be submitted with the form.

Financial statements will only be accepted if submitted in person by an authorized party official at the ECP Secretariat. Statements sent by post, fax, courier service or any other means will not be accepted, the commission added.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had decided to undertake electoral law reforms ahead of the next general elections and has constituted a reforms committee to prepare recommendations, sources said.

According to sources, the committee will formulate comprehensive proposals aimed at making Pakistan’s electoral system more effective, transparent and modern.

The committee will review the Elections Act, 2017, the Election Rules, 2017, and, where necessary, propose constitutional amendments to improve the electoral framework.

Sources said the reforms committee will comprise senior officials of the Election Commission as well as experts from relevant fields. It will conduct a detailed review of the administrative, legal and electoral issues that emerged during the 2024 general elections and recommend measures to address them.

The committee will also consult political parties, relevant institutions and other stakeholders to develop broad-based and practical recommendations for strengthening the electoral process.

After completing its work, the committee will submit its recommendations to the Election Commission for approval, following which the proposed reforms will be taken forward through the appropriate legal and administrative processes.