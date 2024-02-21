28.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
spot_img
- Advertisement -
 

ECP reserves decision on Karachi’s three NA constituencies

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The election commission on Wednesday reserved its verdict over election petitions of three NA constituencies of Karachi, ARY News reported.

Bench-I of the ECP comprises of Sindh and KPK members heard election petitions regarding NA-235, NA-236 and NA-242 constituencies of Karachi.

Member ECP Nisar Durrani during the hearing said that the returning officers of NA-235 and NA-236 have submitted their reports.

Petitioner Saif ur Rehman’s counsel said,” we are only pleading that there is difference between the form-45 and form-47. If the result based on fake form-45 then the election result would have to be declared as void”.

“Can we send the matter to election tribunals,” ECP member Nisar Durrani asked. “According to the election act, the election commission could take decision on the petition,” petitioner’s counsel said.

“We have won the election with 30,000 votes lead according to form-45,” petitioner’s counsel said during hearing of the election petition for Karachi’s NA-242.

“Apart of Mustafa Kamal all representatives of other parties have genuine similar form-45,” lawyer said.

“Mustafa Kamal has only won in form-47, form-48 and form-49,” he added.

The election commission bench reserved its decision over three election petitions.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.