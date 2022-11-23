ECP reserves verdict in NA-45 Kurram by-poll violation case

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday reserved the verdict in a case related to violation of the election code during NA-45 Kurram by-poll, ARY News reported.

As per details, the ECP has reserved the verdict against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP) Minister Iqbal Wazir over violation of the code of conduct in NA-45 district Kurram.

The ECP said that if someone has violated the code of conduct then it has an impact on the candidate.

The special secretary told the ECP that the state’s vehicles were used for NA-45 district Kurram by-polls.

Election Commission has now reserved the verdict over the violation of the election code during the NA-45 Kurram by-polls.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) served a notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan over the violation of the election code during the NA-45 Kurram by-polls.

The notice was served to Imran Khan for allegedly getting assistance from a provincial minister during the electioneering of NA-45 Kurram by-polls.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has grabbed victory in the NA-45 Kurram by-polls by a big margin.

