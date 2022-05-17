ECP reserves verdict on disqualification of 25 deviant Punjab MPAs

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reserved its decision on the disqualification reference of 25 dissident PTI MPAs of the Punjab Assembly.

According to details, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reserved its decision on the disqualification references of 25 members of PTI hailing from the Punjab Assembly.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had sent disqualification references against the deviant members.

During today’s hearing, PTI presented the original documents of the courier company before the Election Commission, while PTI lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar, in reply to the arguments, said that the party’s policy runs day and night on the different forms of media.

In the meeting on April 1, it was announced that Pervaiz Elahi would be given the vote for the Punjab CM slot, after the then PM Imran Khan announced Pervaiz Elahi as the PTI candidate for the province’s chief executive slot after chairing the parliamentary party meeting.

After hearing the arguments of the parties, the ECP reserved its decision on disqualification which will be announced today.

Talking to the media after the hearing, PTI leader and petitioner Malika Bukhari said that there was a public violation of the constitution in the country and the MPAs violated the party policy.

She said that MPAs were involved in weakening their party as they voted for Hamza Shahbaz in the assembly.

