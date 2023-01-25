ECP reserves verdict on PPP, PML-N funding probe plea

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday reserved its verdict on the plea seeking an investigation of party funds of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), ARY News reported.

A three-member commission headed by CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja reserved the verdict on PTI’s plea.

CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja said the ECP will look into the answers of political parties who have submitted their replies in the case and will issue an order on the remaining political parties.

“Political parties were given many chances, this case has to end somewhere,” CES Sikandar Sultan Raja was quoted as saying. PTI’s counsel in his arguments before the ECP said PTI faced strict security of its fund and demanded the same treatment for PPP and PML-N.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) launched an investigation against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) over allegations of foreign funding in 2019.

Earlier it emerged that no records of multi-million donations received by the PPP and PML-N have been found.

Out of seven of these concealed accounts, the sources said that five of them are being operated in Punjab while one each is in KP and Sindh. “PML-N has failed to share details of Rs450 million,” they said adding that the party has only presented a record of two percent of its accounts.

Moreover, the sources claimed that the PPP and PPP-Parliamentarians have unlawfully transferred money to each other as the latter has transferred Rs100 million to the former.

