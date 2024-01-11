ECP restores BAP electoral symbol

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has restored ‘Cow’ as the electoral symbol of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), ARY News reported.

On 9th January, the ECP allotted the BAP “Eye’ as an electoral symbol for the upcoming general elections 2024 whereas the party requested for restoration of its traditional symbol ‘Cow’.

Accepting the BAP’s request, the ECP has once again allotted the party its old symbol of Cow and replaced the issued symbol of “Eye’.

Earlier on January 09, the ECP allotted election symbols to 145 political parties across Pakistan for general elections 2024.

Read More: ECP allots election symbols to 145 political parties

The ECP also allotted electoral symbols to 177 independent candidates contesting the general election 2024 on February 8.

According to ECP, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) retained its electoral symbol “Lion” while Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) was given “arrow” as its election symbol. Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) was allotted “Kite” while Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazlur Rehman (JUI-F) retained “Book” as its election symbol.

It is pertinent to mention here that on December 22, the electoral watchdog stripped Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of its electoral symbol ‘bat’ symbol in a decision on founding member Akbar S Babar’s petition challenging the intra-party elections to be in line with the rules.