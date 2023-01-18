ECP restores membership of 36 more parliamentarians

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday restored the membership of 36 more lawmakers after the submission of assets’ details, ARY News reported.

According to the ECP, the membership of 25 lawmakers of the National Assembly and 6 members of the senate. The restored senators include Senator Zarqa, Senator Taj Haider and Senator Fida Muhammad Khan.

The ECP has also reinstated the membership of three lawmakers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly as well.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) suspended the membership of as many as 271 lawmakers over their failure to submit details of their assets and liabilities.

The electoral watchdog suspended the membership of 271 lawmakers after they failed to submit the statement of their assets and liabilities that is required by the ECP at the year-end.

The parliamentarians suspended by the ECP include 136 members of the National Assembly, 21 from the Senate, 54 from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly, 48 from the Sindh Assembly and 12 from the Balochistan Assembly.

It is pertinent to mention here that in January, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had given a deadline to the parliamentarians for submitting the details of their assets by January 15.

The ECP released a list of parliamentarians from the Lower and Upper Houses, as well as from the provincial assemblies who failed to submit asset details.

The commission stated in a notification that some lawmakers did not submit their statements of the assets despite the expiry of the December 31 deadline. It asked the lawmakers to submit the details of their assets to the ECP by January 15, otherwise, their membership will be suspended on January 16.

