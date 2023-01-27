ECP restores membership of five more MPs

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday restored the membership of five more parliamentarians and allowed them to function as members of the Senate, Sindh Assembly, ARY News reported.

According to an ECP official, the membership of parliamentarians was restored after they filed statements of assets and liabilities and fulfilled the legal requirement in conformance with the relevant election laws.

In total, the membership of three Senators and two members of the Sindh Assembly has been restored.

The three Senators include Aon Abbas, Rukhsana Zuberi and Manzoor Ahmed.

Similarly, the membership of two members of the Sindh Assembly included Syed Farukh Ahmed Shah and Hamir Singh has been restored.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) suspended the membership of as many as 271 lawmakers over their failure to submit details of their assets and liabilities.

The electoral watchdog suspended the membership of 271 lawmakers after they failed to submit the statement of their assets and liabilities that is required by the ECP at the year-end.

The parliamentarians suspended by the ECP include 136 members of the National Assembly, 21 from the Senate, 54 from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly, 48 from the Sindh Assembly and 12 from the Balochistan Assembly.

It is pertinent to mention here that in January, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had given a deadline to the parliamentarians for submitting the details of their assets by January 15.

