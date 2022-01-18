ECP restores membership of Hammad Azhar, other lawmakers

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday restored the membership of 11 lawmakers after submission of assets details, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the commission, the ECP has restored the membership of 11 members of parliament, including Hammad Azhar and Farrukh Habib, after the federal ministers submitted the details of their assets.

The commission said the membership of seven lawmakers of the National Assembly, two of Punjab Assembly, one member of Sindh Assembly have been restored.

Notification of Restoration of MNAs, MPAs and Senators #ECP pic.twitter.com/Y0ZmnLSU8A — Election Commission of Pakistan (OFFICIAL) (@ECP_Pakistan) January 18, 2022

The membership of Senator Musaddiq Malik, Member National Assembly Farrukh Altaf, Saleh Mohammad, Qasim Noon, Munawara Baloch and Shanila Rath was also restored.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday had suspended the memberships of 143 members of the parliament and provincial assemblies for failing to submit details of their assets.

According to a notification issued by the commission, the suspended lawmakers include Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri, State Minister Farukh Habib, PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat, PPP MNA Pervaiz Ashraf and others.

According to the ECP spokesperson, the number of suspended lawmakers include 36 from National Assembly, 3 from Senate, 69 from Punjab Assembly, 14 from Sindh Assembly, 21 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly and 7 from Balochistan Assembly.

