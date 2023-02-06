ECP restores senate membership of Azam Swati

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday restored the senate membership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati, ARY News reported.

According to an ECP official, the membership of the senator Azam Swati was restored after he filed statements of assets and liabilities and fulfilled the legal requirement in conformance with the relevant election laws.

The membership of MPA Moazzam Ali and Saeed Ahmed was also restored by the ECP.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) suspended the membership of as many as 271 lawmakers over their failure to submit details of their assets and liabilities.

Read more: ECP SUSPENDS MEMBERSHIP OF 271 LAWMAKERS

The electoral watchdog suspended the membership of 271 lawmakers after they failed to submit the statement of their assets and liabilities that is required by the ECP at the year-end.

The parliamentarians suspended by the ECP include 136 members of the National Assembly, 21 from the Senate, 54 from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly, 48 from the Sindh Assembly and 12 from the Balochistan Assembly.

It is pertinent to mention here that in January, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had given a deadline to the parliamentarians for submitting the details of their assets by January 15.

Comments