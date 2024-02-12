ECP restrains results of four NA, two Punjab Assembly seats

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday withheld the results of four NA and two provincial assembly seats from Punjab, ARY News reported.

According to details, the results of four NA seats including NA-52, NA-53، NA-56 and NA-57 and PP-17 and PP-6 were withheld by the ECP as they were challenged by the losing candidates.

The election results from NA-52, NA-53, NA-56 and NA-57 were challenged by Tariq Aziz Bhatti, Ajmal Sabir, Shehryar Riaz and Sumaiya Tahir, respectively.

Meanwhile, the result of PP-6 was challenged by Zain Zia Abbasi and Rashid Hafeez challenged the result from PP-17.

All the candidates have submitted FORM 45 to the Election Commission of Pakistan. The ECP has summoned relevant returning officers on February 15.

Earlier in the day, the election commission on Monday restrained the result of the NA-71 Sialkot over a petition of the PTI-backed independent candidate Rehana Dar.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) served notice to the returning officer over Rehana Dar’s petition and summoned his reply.

The ECP while restraining the result of winning candidate Khawaja Asif adjourned hearing until February 14.