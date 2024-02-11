25.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, February 11, 2024
ECP restrains ROs from final notifications of Islamabad’s 3 NA seats

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has restrained Returning Officers from issuing final notifications of Islamabad’s NA-46, NA-47 and NA-48 results, ARY News reported on Sunday.

It is to be mentioned here that according to unofficial results, PML-N candidates were returned successful on all three National Assembly seats of the federal capital territory.

The election commission restrained the Islamabad RO from issuing final notification of the result of NA-46. Independent candidate Rao Masood had challenged the Form 47 of the constituency’s result.

According to the unofficial and unconfirmed results Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s candidate Anjum Aqeel Khan was declared winner in NA-46 constituency. PTI-supported independent candidate Amir Masood was runner-up according to the result.

In NA-47 of the federal capital PML-N’s Tariq Fazal Chaudhry was returned successful, while the PTI-supported rival Shoaib Shaheen was runner-up in the constituency.

In NA-48 an independent candidate Raja Khurram Shehzad was declared successful, while the PTI-supported rival Syed Muhammad Ali Bukhari was the second. Raja Khurram Shehzad had announced to join the PML-N after winning the election.

