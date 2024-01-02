ECP ‘reviews’ security measures ahead of general elections 2024

ISLAMABAD: An important meeting of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was held on Tuesday to review security measures ahead of the general elections 2024, scheduled to take place next month, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Sikandar Sultan Raja was attended by its members, the secretary and Secretary of Interior, Aftab Akbar Durrani.

Sources said the meeting discussed the matters related to security during the general elections and transfers of IGs and DCs.

Following the meeting, Aftab Akbar Durrani left for the Prime Minister’s House. In his informal talk, Durrani said the numbers regarding security personnel for elections will be met.

On Monday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) released official data, showing 3,240 candidates aspiring to contest elections at national and provincial levels had their nomination papers rejected by returning officers (ROs).

As per data released by the ECP, 1,024 candidates were denied eligibility to contest National Assembly elections. Additionally, 2,216 individuals, failed to secure approval for the provincial assembly race.

Out of 25,951 submissions, the ROs green-lighted 22,711 candidates. For the National Assembly, 6,449 candidates received approval, while 1,024 faced rejection.

The ROs accepted 16,262 nominations for various provincial assembly seats. Punjab witnessed the highest number of rejections (521) for National Assembly nominations, followed by Sindh (166), Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (152), Balochistan (92), and Islamabad Capital Territory (93).