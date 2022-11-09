ECP revises Balochistan LG polls on reserved seats’ schedule

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday revised the schedule for nominations for the local bodies polls on reserved seats, ARY News reported.

The polls on the reserved LG seats would be held on December 14, 2022, the ECP notification read.

According to the ECP Balochistan Spokesperson Naeem Ahmed, the candidates can submit nomination papers till November 12. Earlier, the willing contestants were asked to submit nomination papers from November 7 to 9.

the deadline for filing nomination papers for the polls in the 32 districts of the province has been extended by three days to November 12.

The ECP notification read that the initial candidate list will be issued on November 14, and the scrutiny would be completed by November 17. Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of the nomination would be fileable from November 18-21.

The verdicts on the appeals would be announced until November 24.

The ECP would allot electoral symbols to candidates by November 28, while the polling on the reserved LG seats would be held on December 14, 2022.

