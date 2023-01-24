ECP says ‘expenses on general elections can exceed Rs55 billion’

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has said that the expenses on the general and by-elections can exceed Rs55 billion if they are not held on the same day, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources said that the organisation of phase-wise general elections will exceed the estimated expenses of Rs55 billion. The election commission decided to write another letter to the federal government regarding the general elections’ expenses.

Prior to the estimation of the election cost, the ECP had written a letter to the Centre regarding Rs47 billion in expenses for the organisation of the general elections on the same day.

The Centre had also disbursed Rs5 billion to the election commission for the preparations for the general polls.

READ: ECP GETS RS18BN FOR GENERAL ELECTIONS



The commission will send the revised expenditure details to the federal government and seek more than Rs55 billion from the government.

Sources said that the additional expenses of Rs8 to Rs10 billion will be made on the organisation of general and by-polls in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces.

The commission will seek the early disbursement of funds from the federal government for general and by-polls

The ECP also showed readiness to hold the polls at any time prescribed by the federal government.

Comments