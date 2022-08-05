ECP says Qasim Soori didn’t forward PTI resignations

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has said that former Deputy Speaker Qasim Soori did not forward any accepted resignations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to the ECP, ARY News reported.

According to a statement released by an ECP spokesperson, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry’s statement about ECP not accepting PTI MNAs’ resignation is incorrect. Former Deputy Speaker Qasim Soori did not forward any accepted resignations to the ECP, they said.

The statement added that the current speaker forwarded them 11 accepted resignations after which the ECP started the by-polls proceedings. The ECP has issued the by-polls schedule according to the law, they added.

The statement clarified that the election commission is bound to hold by-polls on any seats within 60 days of the acceptance of resignation. The ECP would do its lawful duty as soon as they receive any accepted resignation by the NA speaker, it added.

The National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignations of 11 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members of the National Assembly on Thursday night.

The government accepted the resignations of 11 PTI MNAs including Shireen Mazari, Ali Muhammad Khan, Ijaz Shah, Farrukh Habib, Shandana Gulzar, Fazal Muhammad, Fakhar Zaman, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Jameel Ahmed and Akram Cheema.

Also Read: ECP accepts resignation of PML-N MPA Faisal Niazi,

However, PTI Cheif announced on Friday that he would contest elections in all nine general seats vacated after the acceptance of PTI MNAs’ resignations.

Comments