ECP seeks 353,000 additional troops for Punjab, KP elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday sought the deployment of additional 353,000 troops to ensure security during the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa polls, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja is chairing an important meeting of the ECP to review arrangements for the Punjab and KP polls.

The troops were demanded by the ECP after a briefing from the law enforcement agencies, the sources said.

Earlier, it emerged that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sought Rs15 billion from the government in order to make preparations for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to details, the funds were sought during a meeting held between officials from electoral watchdog and the Ministry of Finance.

The Supreme Court, in a 3-2 verdict, ruled on Wednesday that elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab should be held within 90 days.

CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar supported the verdict, while Justice Jamal Mandokhail and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah opposed the admissibility of the suo moto notice and dissented from the majority verdict.

