ECP seeks accounts statement from political parties

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sought statement of accounts from political parties, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the ECP spokesperson said in a statement that the political parties have been asked to submit their statement of accounts by August 29.

The political parties were also directed to submit records of their annual income and expenditures.

Moreover, the commission also sought the records of political parties’ donors and dues.

The parties have been directed to submit relevant certificates which declare their funding was not received from prohibited sources.

Read more: ECP seeks removal of caretaker ministers over ‘political associations’

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) asked the caretaker Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to remove ministers who are involved in politics.

As per details, the Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) wrote a letter to the caretaker CM of KP and took notice of the political involvement of caretaker ministers, secretaries, and assistants.

The ECP has sought the removal of caretaker ministers, advisors and assistants over ‘political associations’.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved a technical supplementary grant worth Rs 42.528 billion for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for conducting general elections.