ECP seeks deployment of Rangers in Khanewal by-election

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sought Rangers deployment for the bye-election in Khanewal’s PP-206 constituency, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The ECP has wrote a letter to the provincial home secretary for deployment of Rangers in the constituency.

According to the election commission, the bye-election in Punjab Assembly constituency PP-206, Khanewal-IV, will be held on Dec 16.

The election body has sought deployment of the paramilitary force in the constituency from 15 to 17 December.

The Rangers personnel will assist the administration for security outside polling stations, the ECP said.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has nominated Rana Muhammad Saleem as its candidate for the by-poll.

The PP-206 seat fell vacant after the death of estranged PML-N MPA Nishat Khan Daha, who breathed his last on October 23. The PML-N MPA was suffering from cancer. He was elected MPA for the fourth consecutive term in 2018 general election.

