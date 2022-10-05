ECP seeks Imran Khan’s accounts details from SBP: sources

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sought account details of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan from State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in a case pertaining to Toshakhana gifts, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

According to details, the commission is hearing a disqualification reference against Imran Khan over failing to declare gifts retained from Toshakhana.

Sources told ARY News that the electoral watchdog has penned down a letter to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) seeking account details of the former prime minister.

The ECP would announce the reserved verdict after reviewing the accounts’ details, sources added.

Earlier in September, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) reserved its verdict in Toshakhana reference against former prime minister Imran Khan.

Barrister Ali Zafar in his arguments before the ECP said the disqualification under Article 62-1-F is the prerogative of the courts not the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Has any court proved that Khan is not Sadiq and Ameen?, Barrister Ali Zafar asked. Imran Khan’s lawyer said the ECP is not a court but a commission and the disqualification case under Article 62-1-F of the constitution cannot be heard by the ECP.

The ECP after hearing arguments of the PTI lawyer, reserved the judgement in Toshakhana case against Imran Khan.

