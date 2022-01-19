ECP seeks MQM-P reply over challenge to party’s election

ISLAMABAD: The election commission has summoned MQM-P reply over the challenge to its intra-party election, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A petition filed in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) challenged the MQM-P party elections calling it as bogus.

The party’s lawyer said that the party could be in position to submit its reply after receiving a copy of the petition. The lawyer sought time to submit the party’s reply in the ECP.

Shahid Pasha said in the hearing that he remained convener of the party three time but unconstitutionally removed from the party office.

“You are not a party in the case,” Nisar Durrani, the ECP member of Sindh told him. “A political party could improve with democracy within it” Pasha said. ” Don’t debate, you are told to submit a petition,” ECP member from Balochistan told him. “If you want to be a party in the matter then submit your application,” he further said.

The election commission adjourned further hearing of the case until March 07.

Former MQM-P convener Farooq Sattar has alleged that some people with vested interest have captured the party,” I was the first victim over the ideological politics, others were removed later,” Sattar said.

“The party elections were not held in time and after five years all of a suddent party’s election,” he said. “A farce played over the death anniversary of Liaquat Ali Khan,” he further said. “The party has been illegally encroached, it was a peculiar election,” he said. “The election process was not followed thus the election was challenged,” he added.

