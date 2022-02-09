ECP seeks parties comments in PTI foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD: In a hearing of the PTI foreign funding case, the Chief Election Commissioner urged petitioner to submit comments over the funds documents, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A panel of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) chaired by the CEC heard PTI foreign funding case on Wednesday.

“You and the PTI didn’t submit comments,” CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja told the counsel of Akbar S. Babar in the hearing.

“We have received some volumes on February 07. I will submit my comments as received all documents,” the counsel said. “You submit your reply whatever you have,” the CEC said.

PTI’s Farrukh Habib appeared in the election commission and pleaded for making the scrutiny committee functional.

“You file petition, we will hear when the case will be scheduled for hearing,” the CEC said. “We have filed our petition,” Habib replied. “We want an early decision with regard to the funding cases of all parties,” he further said.

“PTI has used delaying tactics. They are submitting pleas for separating me from the case,” Petitioner Akbar S. Babar talking to media said.

“We have received entire record from the State Bank,” he said.

“They want to bring others in the dock but avoiding their own accountability,” Babar said. “I am telling them the water has raised above their heads,” he said. “The record of all transactions have been received and the case has entered in a decisive phase,” he said.

“The ECP had set an example over Daska by-election,” he said. “We hope a good news will come in March with regard to this case,” he added.

