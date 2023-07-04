ECP seeks statement of accounts from political parties

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered political parties to submit their statement of accounts by August 29, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The ECP spokesperson said in a statement that the political parties have been asked to submit their statement of accounts to the commission by August 29.

The political parties were also directed to submit records of their annual income and expenditures from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.

Moreover, the commission also sought the records of political parties’ donors and dues. The political parties were asked to submit the audit report of their bank accounts.

The parties have been directed to submit relevant certificates which declare their funding was not received from prohibited sources.

A few days ago, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) sought applications from political parties to issue election symbols ahead of the general polls.

The commission sought applications from all political parties even if they had already applied for special election symbols.

The ECP spokesperson asked the political parties to submit written applications by July 19. The political parties are also bound to submit affidavit for the allotment of the election symbols.

In March, the Election Commission Pakistan (ECP) had allotted election symbols to political parties for the upcoming general elections.

It was decided in a CEC-led meeting that the Returning officers (ROs) will be facilitated in compiling results under election management system (EMS). The meeting was also briefed on the establishment of Election Management Control Center.