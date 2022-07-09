ECP seeks transportation plan from Sindh for 2nd phase of LG Polls

KARACHI: The election commission has demanded the transportation plan for the Sindh government as preparations for phase 2 of the local government elections in the province, has entered in its concluding stage, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The polling for remaining 16 districts of the province has been scheduled for July 24.

The local government elections will be held in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions’ 16 districts including Dadu, Jamshoro, Thatta and Sujawal.

The election commission has presented its demand of over 5,000 vehicles for holding elections in the province, in a letter to the Chief Secretary of Sindh.

The electoral body has directed the government to submit its transportation plan for the 2nd phase of the local bodies election by July 14.

The vehicles will be required for sending electoral material and the staff to the polling stations.

The election commission has set up 9,000 polling stations for the second phase of the local elections.

In Karachi’s seven districts 5,000 polling stations being established for the concluding phase of the local councils election.

The election commission in a letter to district returning officers (DROs) has directed that the election camps should be allowed at a fixed distance from the polling stations under the rules.

