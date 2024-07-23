ECP seeks wealth statements from political parties by Aug 29

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) asked all political parties to submit their respective wealth statements for the last financial year 2023-2024, a mandatory requirement under the relevant electoral laws, by August 29.

“The Election Commission of Pakistan reminds all the heads of Political Parties, in terms of section 210 of the Elections Act, 2017 read with section 204 of the Act ibid and rule 159 & 160 of the Election Rules, 2017, thereof, that they are required to file with Election Commission their Consolidated Statement of Accounts on (Form-D) for financial year, 2023-24 ended on 30th June, 2024 on or before 29th August 2024,” the ECP said in a press statement.

It is pertinent to mention here that Section 210 of the Elections Act, 2017 provides that a Political Party shall, in such a manner as may be prescribed, submit to the Commission, within sixty days from the close of a financial year, a consolidated statement of its accounts audited by a Chartered Accountant on Form-D containing, annual income and expenses, sources of its funds and assets and liabilities, it further said.

The statement of accounts is to be submitted on Form-D as provided in the Elections Act, 2017. Printed Forms are available, free of cost, in the Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad and in the offices of the Provincial Election Commissioners, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Form-D / Proforma for source of funds are also available on ECP’s Website.

The attested copy of Membership/Certificate issued by ICAP in respect of Auditor engaged shall be annexed to the Form-D along with the last valid renewal certificate.

“The subject statement shall be addressed to the Secretary, Election Commission of Pakistan, Constitution Avenue, G-5/2, and Islamabad and shall be delivered through an office-bearer of the party, duly authorized by the party head in terms of rule 156 of the Election Rules, 2017. The statements received through post, fax, courier service or any other mode shall not be accepted,” the statement read.