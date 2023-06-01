ECP senior officers resign over differences with CEC

As many as four senior officers of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) tendered resignations over ‘differences’ with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Differences between many ECP senior officers and CEC have intensified and at least four officers tendered their resignations.

Sources told ARY News that ECP’s Additional Secretary Admin Manzoor Akhtar Malik, Director Project Management Unit Colonel Retd Muhammad Saad, Director HR Anjum Bashir Shaikh and Principal Staff Officer Nadeem Zubair have resigned.

It was learnt that differences have intensified between the officers and the chief election commissioner.