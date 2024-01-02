ECP serves notice to JUI-F, others over code of conduct violation 

QUETTA: Election Commission of Pa­kistan (ECP) has served notice to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and two other political parties for violation of the code of conduct, ARY News reported.

As per details, the notice was also issued to Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) and Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M).

The notice stated that the three political parties painted the party flats on the street lights and posting party flags and banners on government buildings is banned by ECP.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a code of conduct for the upcoming general elections 2024, emphasizing avoiding actions prejudicial to Pakistan’s interests, prohibiting gifts to influence candidacy, encouraging women’s participation, and banning violence and political influence on media.

The code of conduct bars High-ranking officials, except senators and local government members, from the campaign for peaceful and orderly polling.

As per the code, political entities, candidates, and their agents are prohibited from expressing views or engaging in activities that undermine Pakistan’s ideology, sovereignty, integrity, or security. Additionally, they must avoid actions detrimental to morality, public order, and the judiciary.

The code of conduct does not permit offering gifts or gratifications or inducements to any person to contest or not to contest as a candidate, or to withdraw or retire or not to withdraw or not to retire from the election. Violation will be treated as a corrupt practice.

The political parties, contesting candidates and their supporters or other persons shall not encourage or enter into formal or informal agreements debarring men, women and transgender from becoming a candidate for an election or exercising their right to vote in election. The political parties shall emphasize and encourage women’s participation in the election process.