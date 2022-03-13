ECP serves notice to PTI MNA Saleh Muhammad Swati

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has served notice to a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Saleh Muhammad Swati for running an election campaign of a candidate ahead of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) local government (LG) polls, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The district monitoring officer Mansehra issued a notice to the PTI MNA Saleh Muhammad Swati and summoned him on March 15.

The PTI lawmaker took part in the election campaign of a candidate, Abdal Shakoor Lughmani, in Baffa tehsil of KP’s Mansehra district.

The tehsil polls’ candidate was also issued a notice by the election commission.

Earlier on March 11, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had served notices to Prime Minister Imran Khan and others over alleged violation of the code of conduct ahead of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) local government (LG) elections.

Following the violation of the election code of conduct, the ECP served notices to PM Imran Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and others for attending a public gathering in Lower Dir ahead of KP LG polls.

The commission had summoned PM Imran Khan on March 14. The notice was issued by the district monitoring officer. KP governor and chief minister have also been issued notices by the ECP.

The election commission had also issued notices to Speaker National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaiser, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, federal ministers including Murad Saeed, Pervez Khattak and the provincial minister Anwar Zeb Khan for visiting Lower Dir to attend the public gathering.

It is pertinent to mention here that the second phase of KP LG polls will be held in the province on March 31.

