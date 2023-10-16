30.9 C
ECP serves notices to ‘biased’ caretaker ministers, advisers

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday declared petitions against caretaker ministers and advisers as maintainable, ARY News reported.

The ECP had reserved verdict on petitions against federal ministers and advisers over their political associations.

The election commission has issued notices to Federal Minister for Privatization Fawad Hassan Fawad, Adviser Ahad Cheema and Principal Secretary to the PM Tauqeer Shah.

The ECP while serving notices to the parties, has fixed hearing of the matter on October 26.

Petitioner, Advocate Azizuddin Kakakhel had filed an application in the election commission, which had reserved its decision on it on October 10.

Earlier in July, the ECP had asked caretaker chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to remove ministers who are involved in politics.

The Secretary ECP in a letter to the caretaker CM sought the removal of caretaker ministers, advisers and special assistants over ‘political associations’.

The letter stated ECP has come to know about the appointments of caretaker ministers based on political affiliations and former caretaker minister Shahid Khattak is proof of political appointment.

However, there are still several ministers who have expressed their political affiliation in media which is a violation of the Election Act 2017.

Earlier, the ECP sought a report from the Election Commissioner of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding participation and speech of caretaker minister Shahid Khattak in a public meeting.

