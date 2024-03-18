ECP sets up appellate tribunals to review Senate nomination challenges

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has constituted five appellate tribunals to address appeals regarding the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers submitted by candidates for the vacant Senate seats.

According to a notification issued by Election Commission, Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz has been appointed as the tribunal judge for the Islamabad, while Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan has been appointed as the appellate tribunal for resolving disputes in Punjab.

Likewise, Justice Adnan Iqbal Chaudhry was appointed as the Appellate Tribunal Judge to handle petitions concerning disputes in the Sindh province.

Justice Shakeel Ahmed for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Justices Ejaz Swati and Nazeer Ahmed Langove for Balochistan were appointed as Appellate Tribunal judges.

According to the election schedule appeals can be filed upto March 21 against approval or rejection of nomination papers. The election tribunals will decide appeals by March 25.

A revised list of candidates will be released on March 26. Candidates can withdraw their nomination papers till March 27.

The Senate election will be held in national and provincial assemblies will be held on April 02.