ECP sets up monitoring centers for election 2024

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established the Election Monitoring and Control Centers to register public complaints for general election, ARY News reported.

The ECP local chapter sources told APP that the centers had been established at provincial, divisional and district levels, extending beyond Islamabad, for swift resolution.

Sources said trained personnel had been deployed at the Election Monitoring and Control Centers to swiftly address and resolve complaints.

The control rooms will maintain communication with relevant personnel and stakeholders, including preliminary findings, Returning Officers and District Returning Officers.

Individuals can register complaints related to the general elections with EMCC staff by emailing complaints to [email protected] or sending them via WhatsApp to 0327-5050610.

A helpline at 111-327-000 has also been established for the convenience of complainants, operating initially from eight morning to six evening.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Scrutiny of nomination papers filed by candidates for general elections 2024 concluded yesterday (December30).

Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be submitted till Wednesday and decisions on these appeals will be made by the tenth of next month.

The preliminary list of candidates will be displayed on the eleventh of January and candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by January 12.

The electoral symbols will be allotted on the thirteenth of next month and polling for the general elections will be held on February 8