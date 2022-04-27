ECP should allocate ‘lota’ symbol to all govt parties, Fawad Chaudhry

Islamabad: Former Information minister Fawad Chaudhry has demanded the ECP allocate a single electoral symbol of ‘lota’ to all government parties, ARY News reported.

The symbol will be consistent with their political style, he said.

In a press talk on Wednesday, Fawad Chaudhry said that the only solution to the political crisis in Pakistan is fresh elections. An imported government does not have the mandate to make any long term decisions. They shake to the core at the thought of increasing fuel and electricity prices: how can they make any long-term decisions?

Fawad said that it is a disgrace that the Prime Minister of a country is facing money laundering charges of around Rs40 billion.

He said the courts’ conduct in cases on the Shareef family is questionable, to say the least. Decisions like these are the reason our judiciary is rated 130th in the world. But he is hopeful that the courts will fulfil their responsibility to provide justice soon, he said.

Taking to PML-N leader and Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, he said that the person who did not even win a councillor’s election in her life should not be commentating on the leader of the country’s largest political party. Maryam Nawaz and Maryam Aurangzeb both talk like gossipy aunties, and Pakistan’s future can not be handed over to these women, he said.

