ECP shuffles provincial election commissioners

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday shuffled provincial election commissioners for two provinces ahead of general elections, scheduled for February 8, 2024, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the commission, heads of the election body were shuffled in Balochistan, and Sindh.

After the shuffle, Balochistan Election Commissioner Shareefullah has been transferred to Sindh, while the latter’s Election Commissioner Ijaz Anwar Chohan has been posted to Balochistan.

The development came as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had notified general elections on February 8, 2024.

The Election Commission issued a notification of the date of the general election under Section 57 of the Election Act۔ The notification said that in light of the Supreme Court’s order, the general elections will take place on February 8, 2024.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the electoral watchdog had approved the appointment of Returning Officers (ROs) and District Returning Officers (DROs) for the forthcoming polls.

The ECP approved the appointment of 859 ROs and 142 DROs for the general elections 2024. The approval was given in a high-level session chaired by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, sources told ARY News.

The commission is expected to issue a formal notification regarding the appointments today. The concerned officials sent a list of officers to the commission for the appointments.